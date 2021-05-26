Cancel
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving hopes for no 'subtle racism' from Celtics fans as series shifts to Boston

By Ryan Gaydos
foxwilmington.com
 29 days ago

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will head to Boston to face the Celtics for the next couple of games in their first-round playoff series. Irving was asked Tuesday night after the Nets’ Game 2 win what he expected in his latest return to TD Garden and in a heightened atmosphere. Irving noted that it wasn’t his first time back playing in Boston against the Celtics, but he hoped for at least one thing.

