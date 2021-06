WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover and Brunswick counties say health services have expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to people 12 and older. On Monday, May 10, the FDA expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people 12 and older (the vaccine had already been approved for 16 and older). The decision followed analysis of clinical trial data showing the vaccine was 100 percent effective in more than 2,200 adolescents. On Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to review all clinical trial data and discuss official recommendations for this younger age group, which were approved and released Wednesday evening.