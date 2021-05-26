Cancel
Performing Arts

Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2021-05-26

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...

whbl.com
#Broadway Theater#Reuters#The Broadway League#Cbs#The American Theatre Wing
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Blue Man Group Sets Off Broadway Return For September

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Man Group, New York’s three-decade stalwart of Off Broadway, will return to its longtime, pre-pandemic home on Friday, Sept. 3. “For nearly 30 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations. in New York City,” said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue...
Performing Artsthebroadwayblog.com

Just Announced: Special Tony Award Recipients

With a drastically shortened season due to the pandemic, Tony Awards are flying off the shelves to some unconventional recipients. The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), David Byrne’s American Utopia, and Freestyle Love Supreme have been awarded Special Tony Awards as they are each “outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that do not fall into any of the competitive categories,” per the Tony Awards Administration.
Performing Artsthecitylife.org

The Tony Awards® to Present Special Tony Awards to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia; and Freestyle Love Supreme

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that they will present three Special Tony Awards to The Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations who do not fall into any of the competitive categories. “In...
Movieskunr.org

'In The Heights': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at the Broadway hit turned feature film, In The Heights. Tradition and updated sensibilities blend for the screen adaptation of the Broadway hit In the Heights. The movie features the old-fashioned exuberance generated by energetic dance on a big screen. It gets back to a basic concept featured in that classic cinematic musical The Wizard of Oz, though without fantasy. Oh wait, all musicals contain fantasy — given that few of us interrupt our dialogue by breaking into song.
Theater & Dancethecomicscomic.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Wins Special Tony Award for 2021

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

‘The Birdcage’ returns to select cinemas nationwide

In honor of its 25th anniversary, The Birdcage returns to select theaters nationwide on June 27, June 28 and June 30, courtesy of Fathom Events. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)…and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!
Stockbridge, MAwamc.org

Classic Oscar Wilde Comedy Uneven At Berkshire Theatre Group

When picking a theater season, especially when audiences are just beginning to return to inside venues, it’s a great choice to start with a classic comedy. Personally, I would insist that Oscar Wilde’s delicious comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” written in 1895, is one of the best comedies ever created.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Edna Schmidt: what the TV presenter died of

However, everything changed when it was fired, in 2011, by the company Univision. The reason was that the journalist had been found in drunk in the parking lot of the company. Then, it came to Telemundo to guide his profession, but she was fired again, two years later, for the same situation related to alcohol.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
MoviesThe Daily South

Lauren Alaina Set to Make Hallmark Channel Debut in September

Attention country music fans, the stars are aligning and one of the hottest artists on the charts right now is joining the Hallmark family. In a press release today, Hallmark Channel announced the first film of their Fall Harvest line up will be Roadhouse Romance starring ACM and CMT award winning musician Lauren Alaina opposite one of our favorite Hallmark leading men, Tyler Hynes. This will mark Alaina's debut for the network, and we are just so excited!
Theater & DanceTelegraph

‘It’s not surprising when dancers fall in love’: Royal Ballet star Natalia Osipova

“Can I still do this? Do I have the strength to dance the shapes that are in my soul?” These were the questions running through Natalia Osipova’s head before she returned to the stage at Covent Garden this month. As the pandemic rules relaxed, the 35-year-old Russian star of the Royal Ballet found her nerves tightening. “But as soon as my feet touched the stage, I felt the intense connection with my partner and the audience like lightning,” she says. “I became a woman with all of my power.”
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

El Paso Symphony Orchestra sets 90th season and September gala

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 90th anniversary season with a series of events, starting with a reception in July to honor the artists involved in a painted violins fundraiser. An Emerald Affair gala is set for Friday, Sept. 10 at Grace Gardens, where more than 30 artistically...
Theater & Dancenewbooksnetwork.com

From Aphra Behn to Fun Home

Theatre has long been considered a feminine interest for which women consistently purchase the majority of tickets, while the shows they are seeing typically are written and brought to the stage by men. Furthermore, the stories these productions tell are often about men, and the complex leading roles in these shows are written for and performed by male actors. Despite this imbalance, the feminist voice presses to be heard and has done so with more success than ever before.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Spot Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose & More Stage Faves in the Trailer for Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Comedy royals Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are trapped in a musical in the fantastical trailer for Schmigadoon!, and honestly, we're super jealous. As previously announced, the Broadway star-studded new TV show arrives on Apple TV+ on July 16. Written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals. It follows a couple on a backpacking trip trying to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The show includes appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron. Enjoy the trailer below!