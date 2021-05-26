newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE

DVIDS
 3 days ago

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the media at the Pentagon, May 26, 2021.

www.dvidshub.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pentagon#Press Secretary#Pentagon Press#News Conference#John Kirby#Pentagon Press#Secretary#News Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarydefense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Call With Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Yousef Hneiti

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl spoke by phone today with Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the U.S.-Jordanian strategic partnership. Under Secretary Kahl underscored...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA chief Grossi to hold news conference on Sunday afternoon

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, will hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon, the agency said on Saturday, as he is in talks with Iran on extending a monitoring arrangement that could impact wider negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. The IAEA did not specify the subject...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Let me start with a few words before taking some questions. And let me start, first of all, by congratulating the people of Jordan on the 75th anniversary of the kingdom’s independence this week. I’d very much like to thank His Majesty King Abdullah for a very warm welcome today and a very good conversation. Our time in Jordan has been brief, but we had very broad-ranging and very substantive discussions at the palace today.
Worldsamachar-news.com

EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Washington for comprehensive dialogue with Biden administration, to meet Defence Secretary at Pentagon on Friday | India News

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a 5-day visit to United States, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with top officials of the Biden administration including US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Friday. During his three-day stay here, EAM Jaishankar (66)...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper joins Epirus board

WASHINGTON ― Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is joining the board of directors at Epirus, the company announced Tuesday, the latest move by the former Raytheon executive to reenter the world he left to join the Trump administration four years ago. The venture-backed startup, based in Los Angeles, California,...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon to spy on service members’ social media for extremism, report says

The Biden administration’s Department of Defense plans to start monitoring service members’ social media for extremist content, according to internal documents from the Pentagon reviewed by The Intercept on Monday. A new social media screening program is currently being designed by an “extremism steering committee” under the leadership of Bishop...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China refuses to talk with U.S. Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been repeatedly rebuked in his efforts to speak with China's top general. U.S. military officials hope to open lines of communication to reduce potential flare-ups. Relations between China and the United States remain tense as Washington and Beijing clash over numerous issues. WASHINGTON D.C.:...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Despite Transparency Pledge, Pentagon Still Won't Get Specific on Combat Troop Numbers

The Pentagon is not planning on soon reversing a Trump-era move that blocked the release of deployed U.S. troop numbers in combat zones including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Until 2017, the Defense Manpower Data Center's quarterly reporting on military and civilian personnel and the states and foreign countries to which they are assigned included detailed data on deployments to combat zones.
MilitaryDefense One

Pentagon Studying How Counterterrorism Fits Into Great Power Competition

The Pentagon is looking at how counterterrorism capabilities honed over the past two decades fighting insurgents can contribute to future competition with Russia and China, a Pentagon official said Tuesday. The Defense Department has called China its pacing threat, and the Biden administration has focused much of its attention on...
MilitaryWashington Times

North Korean conventional forces a threat, too, U.S. commander warns

Early in his Army career, Gen. Paul LaCamera was stationed at the Demilitarized Zone — the famous depopulated strip of land strewn with deadly mines running across the peninsula dividing North and South Korea. Any patrol along the border area was well within range of Pyongyang’s fearsome arsenal of mortars and artillery.
MilitaryColumbian

Defense chief: U.S. pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details. President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Pre-Crime: Is the Pentagon Spying on Soldiers?

The Pentagon is denying reports in The Intercept from earlier this week that it is contracting with outside firms to monitor the social media postings of US soldiers to weed out “extremism” in the ranks. Is “white nationalism” really a problem in the military, or is this an attempt to purge those not adhering to the emerging cultural Marxism and “woke-ism” that is plaguing the country? Also today: Uniformed US soldiers giving the covid jab at bars? Mayor Lori “Racist” Lightfoot. And Ted Cruz goes “Russiagate” conspiracy theorist. On today’s Ron Paul Liberty Report:
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20% complete amid Gaza violence

May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. forces withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20% complete, U.S. Central Command said in an update Tuesday, amid Israel-Hamas violence in Gaza. President Joe Biden announced plans last month to start withdrawing U.S. military forces from Afghanistan on May 1 with full withdrawal of an estimated 2,500 troops by Sept. 11, marking the end of America's longest war and 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that prompted the war in Afghanistan.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

10 years ago: Osama bin Laden killed by U.S. troops at Pakistan hideout

Ten years ago, the most wanted man in the world was killed by U.S. troops, bringing a measure of closure to a terrorist attack that changed America forever. On May 2, 2011, after a decadelong manhunt, members of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group — Seal Team Six — shot and killed Osama bin Laden inside a private residential compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Special operatives from the Central Intelligence Agency also assisted in the operation to kill the man who masterminded the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed more than 3,000 Americans.
PoliticsWashington Post

Osama bin Laden is gone, but al-Qaeda is thriving

Colin P. Clarke is the director of research and policy at The Soufan Group. “We delivered justice to Osama bin Laden, and we degraded the terrorist threat of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan,” Joe Biden declared in his speech to Congress on Wednesday. And that, he explained, was why we can now withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as he announced earlier this month.