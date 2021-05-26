PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE

Ten years ago, the most wanted man in the world was killed by U.S. troops, bringing a measure of closure to a terrorist attack that changed America forever. On May 2, 2011, after a decadelong manhunt, members of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group — Seal Team Six — shot and killed Osama bin Laden inside a private residential compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Special operatives from the Central Intelligence Agency also assisted in the operation to kill the man who masterminded the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed more than 3,000 Americans.