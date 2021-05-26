Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Guidance relaxed on 14-day limit for growing human embryos

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjArj_0aCC2nvd00
Woman using a microscope (PA Wire)

New guidelines could allow researchers to grow human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has not lifted restrictions on the embryos being grown beyond 14 days, but has instead relaxed them.

It said it would be open to seeing if scientific objectives necessitate and justify the time in culture beyond that time.

But the organisation, whose standards are widely accepted by countries, medical journals and the research community, did not specify how much longer embryos could be grown.

This is not a green light for groups to go ahead with extending human cultures

Professor Kathy Niakan, at the University of Cambridge and group leader at the Francis Crick Institute UK, said: “This is not a green light for groups to go ahead with extending human cultures, beyond 14 days, it would be irresponsible and in many jurisdictions, it would be illegal to do so.

“What we’re doing instead is the guidelines are a call to proactively engage in a two-way dialogue with the public to review the 14-day limit of human embryo culture.”

Professor Robin Lovell-Badge, chairman of the ISSCR guidelines task force, said: “We’ve relaxed the guidelines in that respect, we haven’t abandoned them.

“It’s still got to be judged properly.”

The 14-day limit was set some 40 years ago, and it is currently illegal in the UK to grow embryos for more than 14 days.

Experts say very little is known about embryo development beyond 14 days, and research at later stages could allow scientists to better understand birth defects and congenital abnormalities that affect babies.

The new guidelines acknowledge there have been advancements in human embryo culture, and there is potential for such research to yield beneficial knowledge that promotes human health and wellbeing.

The ISSCR calls for national academies of science, academic societies, funders, and regulators to lead public conversations touching on the scientific significance as well as the societal and ethical issues raised by allowing such research.

The guidelines say: “Should broad public support be achieved within a jurisdiction, and if local policies and regulations permit, a specialised scientific and ethical oversight process could weigh whether the scientific objectives necessitate and justify the time in culture beyond 14 days, ensuring that only a minimal number of embryos are used to achieve the research objectives.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Embryos#Human Health#Research Scientists#Human Knowledge#Human Development#Medical Research#Isscr#Embryo Development#Human Embryo Culture#Guidelines#Restrictions#Beneficial Knowledge#Academic Societies#Human Cultures#Birth Defects#Babies#Regulators#Review#Congenital Abnormalities#Public Conversations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hancock details plan for ‘conclusive’ data on vaccine impact on Delta variant

Conclusive data on the effectiveness of vaccines against the UK’s dominant Covid-19 variant will be available in the next couple of weeks, according to Matt Hancock. The Health Secretary told MPs officials are working on developing the “absolutely critical” figure showing the efficacy of jabs at reducing serious diseases and hospital admissions for the Delta variant first identified in India.
Worldwcn247.com

Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

LONDON (AP) — An international group of scientists has released new guidelines that remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research. The guidelines released Wednesday recommend that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule” on growing human embryos has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process. Opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Restrictions Eased on Use of Embryos in Research

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An international standard that limits how long human embryos can be grown in a laboratory has been extended under limited conditions, which will remove a barrier to stem cell research. But the International Society for Stem Cell Research did not specify how much...
Sciencekhn.org

Human Embryo Research After 14 Days May Be Allowed In Rule Change

A decades-old international ethical standard which limits research on human embryos to a 14-day window has been altered to allow longer experimentation by a scientific panel. New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process while opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research. (Cheng, 5/26)
ScienceScience Now

Door opened to more permissive research on human embryos

You are currently viewing the summary. The world's largest stem cell society this week signaled a willingness to reconsider a long-standing restriction on laboratory efforts to grow and study human embryos. In new guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) also spotlights a possible alternative to using embryos that might be less ethically fraught: emerging methods to model stages of human development with stem cells. ISSCR's influential guidelines previously put the culture of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: "prohibited research activities." The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it.
ScienceIFLScience

Human Embryos Can Now Be Developed In The Lab Past 14 Days After Historic Guideline Change

Scientists will now be able to grow human embryos for longer than 14 days after the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has updated their guidelines. The "14-day rule", which has been in place since the late 1900s, was designed to prevent researchers from developing embryos past the point in which a visible line of cells begins to form, but significant strides in research have meant that relaxing this rule is necessary to further developmental research. Each case will now be subject to rigorous ethics review and approval before researchers are allowed to continue the growth of an embryo.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationCanada

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as “the voice of the stem cell research community,” has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue because of competing views about the moral status of the developing embryo. Some people argue that human embryos have the moral status of persons and are considered protectable human life — that embryos should not be used for research, especially research that results in their destruction. Other people reject such...
Sciencebioworld.com

Citing stem cell advances, ISSCR extends permissible limit on human embryo research

LONDON – New guidelines for stem cell research open the door to extending the legal limit on human embryo research beyond the current 14-day maximum set down 40 years ago. In revised guidelines, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has moved research on human embryos from category 3, which explicitly bans their study in culture post 14 days in any circumstances, to category 2B, in which research post 14 days would be permissible if there is a clear scientific rationale – and after a thorough specialized review.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Loss of Resilience Computes Aging and Absolute Limits of Human Lifespan

Aging is a complex, multi-stage process and therefore difficult accurately quantify using a single number, such as biological age. In a new study reported in Nature Communications, scientists quantify the aging process in humans in a variable they call the dynamic organismal state indicator (DOSI) that is a log-linear mortality estimate computed from complete blood counts (CBC).
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Experiment evaluates the effect of human decisions on climate reconstructions

The first double-blind experiment analysing the role of human decision-making in climate reconstructions has found that it can lead to substantially different results. The experiment, designed and run by researchers from the University of Cambridge, had multiple research groups from around the world use the same raw tree-ring data to reconstruct temperature changes over the past 2,000 years.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How to obtain immune bovine milk to strengthen the body against COVID-19

Physiologically, milk contains biocomponents that are highly protective against infections. In light of this, the AGR-149-Infectious Diseases group at the University of Cordoba's Department of Animal Health is doing research that focuses on cow's milk as a possible source of COVID-19 control. The results have been published, partially, in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
ScienceEurekAlert

A vital tool to study virus evolution in the test tube

Variants of viruses, such as that causing COVID-19, can now be quickly studied in the laboratory, even before they emerge in nature and become a major public health challenge. The University of Queensland, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Monash University, and Queensland Health have developed a technology to manipulate viruses synthetically allowing rapid analysis and mapping of new potential virus variants.
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast

In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly, as new scientific guidelines are released on embryo research and the use of stem cells, we talk to experts about what’s changed – including a recommendation to relax the 14-day time limit for human embryo research. And we hear about a wave of romantic comedy films emerging from South Africa that are re-imagining the city of Johannesburg.