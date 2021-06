We are now a week removed from the 2021 NFL Draft, and the long wait for the start of training camp is in full swing. Now that we have an idea for what the top-end of our roster looks to be for this upcoming season let’s look at some potential breakout players for the Miami Dolphins. It’s not a secret that the development of Tua Tagovailoa in year 2 is crucial to this team’s success in 2021, so let’s think outside of the QB position and see who can make a formidable contribution. My Top 5 is in no particular order and will NOT include the new draftees this past week.