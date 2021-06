So what does it stand for? DIY stands for, do it yourself. The majority of the time the term is used for painting and decorating. It could be in the house or in the garden. So basically whenever someone needs something to be done, they go down the route of doing it themselves as opposed to hiring a professional to do it for them. But this way of doing things will be accompanied by a couple of pros and cons. Here I’ll write a detailed list of not just the pros and cons but the reasons behind them.