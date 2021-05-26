Cancel
Former Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea announces transfer to Utah State

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Former Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea will be an Aggie. The redshirt senior announced his transfer to Utah State on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Paea is listed as a defensive lineman on Michigan’s roster. A three-star recruit, Paea enrolled at Michigan in 2017. He didn’t see any playing time his freshman season, then played in two games as an offensive lineman in 2018. He played one game in 2020, as a defensive lineman.

It didn’t take long for Blake Anderson to start convincing former players from high profile college football conferences to transfer to Utah State. Shortly after Anderson was named USU’s head coach last December, players from Power 5 conferences started announcing their intent to move to Cache Valley. In February alone, the Aggies signed six transfers from P5 programs in defensive ends Byron Hobbs-Vaughns (Texas) and Patrick Joyner Jr. (Miami), defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee (Georgia Tech), cornerback Kyle Mayberry (Kansas), running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (Oregon State) and offensive lineman Quazzel White (TCU).