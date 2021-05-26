Former Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea announces transfer to Utah State

Michigan football lost a bit via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, but now it’s finally gained something. In recent weeks, the Wolverines offered Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whitley, who only played one season for the Beavers after opting out in 2020 having come to Corvallis after going the JUCO route. Considering that the maize and blue need some beef in the middle of the new-look defense, getting a 6-foot-1, 358-pounder to play the nose in Mike Macdonald’s 3-4 scheme is crucial.