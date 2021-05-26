Former Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea announces transfer to Utah State
Former Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea will be an Aggie. The redshirt senior announced his transfer to Utah State on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Paea is listed as a defensive lineman on Michigan’s roster. A three-star recruit, Paea enrolled at Michigan in 2017. He didn’t see any playing time his freshman season, then played in two games as an offensive lineman in 2018. He played one game in 2020, as a defensive lineman.www.deseret.com