The Notre Dame Football team could see some true freshman start on offense in 2021, but the same thing may not be said about the defense. After seeing nine members of the 2020 Notre Dame Football team get selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Irish had a lot of work to do in terms of the roster. Luckily, they have some elite talent coming back this season, and they should once again be in the conversation for making the College Football Playoff.