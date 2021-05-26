BlizzCon 2021 Has Been Canceled

Yeah, I personally don't think it's a conspiracy. It is much simpler!. If you can't even be honest to yourself why should we, other forum goers, believe anything you say? You have all these excuses for why it isn't a pandemic, why it is fake, why things were made up, etc, etc. That is a conspiracy you are trying to push and one you wholeheartedly believe. Not once have I ever implied the pandemic shouldn't end which is again further proof you are pushing a conspiracy and don't want to accept the truth.