BlizzCon 2021 Has Been Canceled

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard will not be holding a BlizzCon gaming event this year, the company announced this week. Saralyn Smith, the Executive Producer of BlizzCon, penned an announcement post on the BlizzCon site confirming the news on Wednesday which attributed the cancellation of the event to the evolving nature of the pandemic and the uncertainty around conducting these sorts of live events. In place of the traditional BlizzCon event, Blizzard said it plans to hold an event “for the early part of next year.”

comicbook.com
