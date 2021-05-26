14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy charged with aggravated murder in Maple Heights double homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are charged with aggravated murder in the deaths of two men in Maple Heights earlier this month. The two are also charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting that took the lives of 29-year-Zachery Cutner and 31-year-old Ryan Tyler, according to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court records. They both pleaded not guilty during their first appearance Monday.