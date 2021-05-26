Cancel
Spring Valley, MN

Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

By Luke Lonien
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 14 days ago
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash north of Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road north of Spring Valley just after 4 p.m. Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash, along with Spring Valley Ambulance and Fire Departments. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their names have not been released.

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

