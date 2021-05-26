newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Hacker’s brief

By County 17
county17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Office 365 Scam: A Boulder citizen reported getting an email asking them to approve their new password on office 365. This was strange because the citizen had no recollection of changing their password. The email is from admin@businessmediationservices.com and states that the user’s login credentials will expire in 24 hours. The sender goes on to inform citizens that to prevent login problems the user needs to click the ‘approve current password’ link. This link is not provided by Microsoft and should be regarded as dangerous.

county17.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
City
Boulder, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker#Fbi#Web Access#Fbi#Phone Numbers#Social Security Numbers#Cyberwyoming Alliance#Medicare Card Scam#Iphone#Wyomingites#Google Business Listing#Lrb 866 Rrb#Web Listings Inc#Bbb#Ms Isac Patch#Ms Access#Lrb 888 Rrb#Ms Isac#Phone Scam#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Public Safetywindowscentral.com

Microsoft Security Intelligence exposes phishing scheme that could be affecting you right now

Phishers are at it again, distributing data theft Trojans. Microsoft has been following their activities. Microsoft Security Intelligence released findings on Twitter. Today in predictable cybercrime, there's a campaign going on wherein phishers are targeting people in the travel and aerospace industries with malicious emails containing loaders that pave the way for remote access Trojans (RATs) to steal data. Microsoft Security Intelligence exposed the whole operation over on Twitter.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

DarkSide affiliates claim gang's bitcoin deposit on hacker forum

Since the DarkSide ransomware operation shut down a week ago, multiple affiliates have complained about not getting paid for past services and issued a claim for bitcoins in escrow at a hacker forum. Russian-language cybercriminal communities typically have an escrow system to avoid scams between sellers and buyers. For ransomware...
Public SafetyPosted by
We Are Iowa

Robocalls don't stop if you're on the 'Do Not Call' list

IOWA, USA — The National Do Not Call Registry can protect your phone from being blown up by telemarketers following the rules, but it's not stopping robocallers. Right before the pandemic hit, reporters with TEGNA, the company that owns Local 5, set out to find a serial robocaller. Eventually, we...
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

BOSTON — The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft says. The effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at...
Public SafetyFort Worth Star-Telegram

Russian hackers resume US cyber offensive, Microsoft says

The Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds campaign have escalated their attacks on U.S. federal agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organizations as part of intelligence gathering efforts on behalf of their government, Microsoft Corp. said late Thursday. In a blog post, Microsoft Vice President Tom Burt said this past week’s attack...
Public SafetyZDNet

Ransomware attack on Bose exposes employee SSNs and financial information

In a letter to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, audio equipment company Bose revealed that it was hit with a ransomware attack on March 7. The letter does not say what kind of ransomware or identify which group was behind the attack, but it explains that the company "experienced a sophisticated cyber-incident that resulted in the deployment of malware/ransomware across Bose's environment."
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

SolarWinds Hackers Targeting Government Agencies Via Email

Threat actor Nobeliumm, the state-backed Russian group of cybercriminals behind last year’s SolarWinds hacking campaign, has launched a new attack targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants and non-governmental organizations, according to Microsoft and various news outlets. In a blog post published late Thursday night, Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president of...
Public Safetysouthfront.org

Microsoft Reveals Another Alleged CyberAttack By Nobelium

On May 27th, Microsoft revealed that the company had observed alleged cyberattacks by “threat actor Nobelium.”. It allegedly targeted government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and NGOs. “This wave of attacks targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations. While organizations in the United States received the largest...
Theater & Danceprweek.com

Coronavirus Briefing: Let’s hope we dance

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at their lowest levels in the U.S. since the early days of the pandemic. In the rest of the world, not so much. That’s a perspective that we can’t afford to lose as India, South America and eastern Europe engage in epic struggles. However,...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft: Russian SVR hackers target govt agencies from 24 countries

The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has discovered that the Russian-backed hackers behind the SolarWinds supply-chain attack are now coordinating an ongoing phishing campaign targeting government agencies worldwide. "This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations," MSTIC revealed. "This...
Public SafetyPosted by
MarketRealist

Venmo Suspicious Activity Text: Protect Yourself From Phishing Scams

Users of Venmo are reporting phishing attempts that warn of “suspicious activity” by text and ask users to follow a link to sign-in and review the activity. In March, someone from Hawaii reported a scam to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker after receiving a text message reading, “Venmo Msg: We have detected suspicious activity into your account. Please check for unrecognized transaction.”
TechnologyBit Rebels

Is Phone Hacking Illegal? – Protect Your Phone From Hackers

Is hacking illegal? According to the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, this law prohibits access to someone’s computer without authorization. It is an invasion of privacy to have someone hack your phone and view information on the device. Have you been a victim of cell phone hacking? Is hacking a cell phone illegal?
Fraud CrimesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon fake reviews scam revealed in data breach with massive potential

By now, most of us probably suspect that fake reviews on internet shopping sites are a real thing. Whether being offering so-called “free product trials” after buying something or encountering a review that makes the product a little too good to be true, it’s easy to assume that fake reviews are a thing that happens. Today, however, a new security breach is giving us a better idea of just how widespread this might be.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

DOC’S PRESCRIPTION: Colonial Pipeline paid ransom to hackers of nearly $5 million, igniting U.S. government crackdown

Colonial Pipeline paid DarkSide, which specializes in digital extortion, 75 Bitcoins or approximately $5 million dollars, to recover its stolen data. Hackers encrypt its victims’ records and threaten to release it publicly unless paid a ransom in cryptocurrencies. Cybersecurity experts believe Darkside is located in either Russia or Eastern Europe.