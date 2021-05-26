Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Office 365 Scam: A Boulder citizen reported getting an email asking them to approve their new password on office 365. This was strange because the citizen had no recollection of changing their password. The email is from admin@businessmediationservices.com and states that the user’s login credentials will expire in 24 hours. The sender goes on to inform citizens that to prevent login problems the user needs to click the ‘approve current password’ link. This link is not provided by Microsoft and should be regarded as dangerous.