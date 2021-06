This post was originally published mid-June in 2017. ‘Deer Hunter’s Almanac’ was created by Craig Dougherty with help from Jason Ashe for the Hunting Page. Two hundred days before June 1 put us in the peak of last year’s rut, (mid- November). Roughly 80% of this year’s fawns on the ground right now, the rest will probably be dropped in two weeks. All of this year’s fawns will be born by the fourth of July (or almost all). This is the time of replenishment, the time when the deer herds are made whole once more, fawns bring smiles of well-being and satisfaction, the hunter is transformed to the protector. All the fawns won’t make it into hunting season but the majority of them will, deer numbers are at a high for the year, they will decline from this point on.