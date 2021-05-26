Cancel
Introducing Deborah Lowe Muramoto, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

By Sam Boykin
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 12 days ago
Here's the next sneak preview of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. The Business Journal will celebrate these women with a virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To find out more about the other honorees, go here.

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

