News Brief

On June 11, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed S06768 (Amendments), amending the New York State Health and Essential Rights Act (HERO Act), into law. Crowell & Morning previously addressed the HERO Act, which permanently codified COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, here. The Amendments modify and clarify several important aspects of the HERO Act, including but not limited to the definitions of “work site” and “employee,” the implementation of the model airborne infectious disease exposure prevention standards (Model Standards) and employers’ own airborne infectious disease exposure prevention plans (Plans), limiting employees’ private right of action, and narrowing the scope of authority of joint labor-management workplace safety committees to be established by November 1, 2021. The Amendments also provide the New York Department of Labor (NYDOL) until July 5, 2021 to publish the Model Standards. Also, in response to the State’s achievement of reaching the seventy percent vaccination rate of adults, effective June 15, 2021, Governor Cuomo announced that most of the State’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, except for the mask requirement for unvaccinated individuals and in certain settings (e.g., large-scale indoor event venues, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings per CDC guidance).