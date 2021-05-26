Cancel
Public Health

News Brief

By Bee Group Newspapers
Amherstbee.com
 29 days ago

Walden Galleria shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change began May 19 in accordance with guidance on mask-wearing by the Centers for Disease Control and New York state. All guests are encouraged to continue to wear a mask, as individual venue rules may differ in that some businesses may still require […]

