Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsville, NY

Williamsville CSD student leaders raise $108,885 to benefit Make-A-Wish WNY

By Bee Group Newspapers
Amherstbee.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent leaders in the Williamsville Central School District raised $108,885 as part of the WillPower for Wishes initiative, a campaign to support Make-A-Wish Western New York, and grant life-changing wishes for kids in the community, who are so bravely battling critical illnesses. WillPower for Wishes is currently the second-largest, student-led school fundraising campaign in the country for Make-A-Wish. “In a […]

www.amherstbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csd#Make A Wish#Central School#Charity#Community#Fundraising#Williamsville Csd#Willpower#Student Leaders#Wishes Initiative#Kids#Country#Campaign#Critical Illnesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

Historical Tours

Sat. 15 Village of Williamsville — Join Explore Buffalo on this walking tour of history-rich Williamsville. Originally established as William’s Mills, this tour includes one of the oldest buildings still standing in Erie County, the 1811 Williamsville Water Mill built by Jonas Williams. Today, the heart of the village is benefiting from recent pedestrian enhancements. Also featured in the tour […]