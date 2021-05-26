Williamsville CSD student leaders raise $108,885 to benefit Make-A-Wish WNY

Student leaders in the Williamsville Central School District raised $108,885 as part of the WillPower for Wishes initiative, a campaign to support Make-A-Wish Western New York, and grant life-changing wishes for kids in the community, who are so bravely battling critical illnesses. WillPower for Wishes is currently the second-largest, student-led school fundraising campaign in the country for Make-A-Wish. “In a […]