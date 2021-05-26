Cancel
Spring Valley, MN

Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

By Luke Lonien
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash north of Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road north of Spring Valley just after 4 p.m. Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash, along with Spring Valley Ambulance and Fire Departments. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their names have not been released.

Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

What Should You Do After You Witness A Car Crash In Minnesota?

Yesterday afternoon as I was leaving the station, ready to head home for the day, I witnessed a minivan hit a pickup truck on a fairly busy road in Faribault. Had the pickup truck not been there I might have been the one hit by the other vehicle. Unsure as to what I was to do, as there didn't appear to be any injuries that could be seen, I pulled onto a road where the minivan pulled over and I parked my car. I knew what to do if I were involved in a crash, but I wasn't sure what to do after witnessing the crash. Do I stay and wait for the police, do I need to communicate with both drivers, should I go home/am I allowed to leave?
Austin, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Austin Police ID Victim and Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a weekend shooting in Austin. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says 18-year-old Miguel Nunez is wanted on a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of 45-year-old David Harris. A news release says the Sioux Falls South Dakota man is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. McKichan says anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shooting Victim ID’d; Police Announce Surveillance Plan

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Rochester early Sunday has been released. Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. of Rochester. His identity was officially confirmed during an autopsy Monday. Police say Banks and another 28-year-old Rochester man were shot while playing a game of dice on a downtown sidewalk. The other man was in critical but stable condition at last report.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Finds Bullet Hole In House

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man called police Tuesday after finding a suspected bullet hole in his home. The discovery came two days after he heard gunshots in his neighborhood. The 25-year-old man lives in the 1500 block of 8 ½ St SE. He told police he...
Duluth, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Teenager Hailed as Hero For Role in Saving Family

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage girl is being hailed as a hero in Duluth. The Duluth Fire Department says the 15-year-old woke up shortly before 1 AM Tuesday and alerted the other members of her family to the fire. Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards says all four adults and four children were able to safely escape, although one of the adults was transported to a hospital to be treated for a burn on his hand.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Thieves ‘Rip Off’ Mayo Clinic Credit Union ATM

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Some thieves ripped an ATM off its base at a Rochester Mayo Clinic credit union office Monday, making off with an unknown amount of cash. And police suspect the same crooks were involved in a similar incident an hour earlier. Police received a 911...
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in rural southeast Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Bradley Nelson was riding on 60th Ave SE around 4:15 pm when his bike collided with the small SUV as it pulled out from Easy St.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Fire Reported Early Saturday At Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire was reported early Saturday at a Rochester pizza restaurant. The Rochester Fire Dept. says a 911 call was received around 1:30 am from the Pizza Hut restaurant at 2001 W Frontage Rd. Highway 52 NW. RFD says An employee reports “a light fixture was on fire and the ceiling was melting.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Details Released In Fatal Police Shooting In Minneapolis

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. The agency also says there are no police video recordings of the deadly incident. The BCA says the shooting took place Thursday afternoon on the top level of a...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

Theft of catalytic converters

Over the past several months, catalytic converters have been a hot ticket item for thieves. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, they have recorded 14 thefts and attempted thefts in the past two months. “We currently have open and active investigations involving specific suspects. Those cases will be reviewed...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.