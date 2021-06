Whenever you ask someone, "what Texas institution are we missing in Lubbock," there's usually one answer that is universal among them all. Hands down, Buc-ee's is the one retail outlet that Lubbock seems to be missing the most, since it has become almost legendary in status as a Texas icon. The Mega Convenience Store has been on an expansion plan as of late, however, there is some concern that while Texas may be home for Buc-ee's, it is not where it's heart lies. Especially when it comes to West Texas.