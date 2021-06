Is Prince William worried he’s going blind? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. And like all problems in the royal family, it all comes back to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The insider spilled, “It’s no secret William and his wife, Kate, are furious at their in-laws for selfishly quitting,” adding, “Although Kate’s putting on a brave face in public as always, we fear her private world is falling apart. William’s battle against blindness must be devastating and heartbreaking.”