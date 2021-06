DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus said Sunday morning that he couldn’t help but feel “a little empty” about what transpires today in the final round of his Memorial Tournament after third-round leader Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw because he tested positive for COVID-19. “Everybody here is devastated. It’s a terrible thing to have happen,” Nicklaus said at Muirfield Village Golf Club. “Jon handled it very well. He’s a big boy. He understands that we have rules. And unfortunately, those are not something that you really may like, but those are the rules that we have right now. … We’re sad for him, but the round will go on.”