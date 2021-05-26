Cancel
SENATOR BIAGGI AND THE SENATE MAJORITY PASS LEGISLATION TO IMPROVE STATE ETHICS AND INTEGRITY

By Alessandra Biaggi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY – Yesterday, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation to strengthen ethics reforms in New York State. The legislative package will modernize the process of appointing JCOPE members, update requirements in JCOPE Executive Director voting, remove partisan voting requirements for ethical investigations and findings of violations, and require JCOPE to develop anti-harassment training for registered lobbyists. These bills will also enact regulations on campaign funds and prevent campaign funds from being used for personal legal fees. In addition, this legislative package enacts a ban on “no rehire” clauses in settlement agreements, extends the statute of limitations on workplace harassment and discrimination claims, protects public and private employees under the Human Rights Law, and enacts the Let Survivors Speak Act.

