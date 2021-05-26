Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii bill would drive up cost to appeal state's bid protest decisions

By Janis L. Magin
The original intent of Senate Bill 1329 was to set deadlines for state agencies to respond in writing to bid protests within 75 days as an effort to cut down on delays for public projects.

