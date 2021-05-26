Hawaii bill would drive up cost to appeal state's bid protest decisions

If you drive an electric car, I'm sure you're not enjoying those trips to the gas pump right now. However, the taxman is coming for you if this bill passes. We see more and more companies offering electric models for some of their more popular vehicles. Electric cars have definitely become more popular over the past decade, this also means less tax money for the state. Electric cars are not filling up at the pump, so no gas taxes. However, a bigger part of those taxes goes back into maintaining the roads here in Texas, which those electric cars are still traveling on.