Duluth, MN

Duluth Denfeld Graduate To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen Spinoff

By Lauren Wells
KOOL 101.7
 15 days ago
Gordon Ramsey would have anyone shaking in their boots but one Duluth native is up for the challenge. A Denfeld graduate will be featured on an upcoming season of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns! The episode will feature Matthew Francis Johnson and will premiere on Monday, May 31st. The Duluth News...

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Gordon Ramsey
#Graduate School#Culinary School#Season Premiere#Top Chef#Home School#The Duluth News Tribune#Dnt#Hell S Kitchen#Fox#Head Chef#Younger Chefs#Northland#Features Chefs#Maryland Home#Las Vegas
