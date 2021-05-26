THE INVESTIGATORS: Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The victim and the clerk working at the Eastside Cash and Carry are still shaken. Everything unfolded just before 2 Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the gas station on Chef Menteur Highway. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a woman, first try to get into a vehicle as a man was pumping gas. The man caught her and he pulled the woman out of his vehicle and physically punched and pushed her to the ground. The suspect simply got up and walked away. Moments later, she runs up to a Gray Nissan Rogue and jumps in. The car was running. Two children, 8 and 11 years old were in the backseat. Their parents were inside the store. The kids jumped out as the suspect took off in the vehicle, rolling over the little boy’s leg. The cashier tells FOX 8, the kids came running inside screaming for help.