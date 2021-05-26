Crazy Neighbor

newsbreak-logo
53-year-old Lee Bowman of Sioux City, Iowa talked to his neighbors on Saturday and asked them to mow his lawn for him. It’s not clear if they’ve done it before or what. But a day later, they still hadn’t mowed his grass, and he freaked out. He went to their house to see why it was taking so long, then he stormed off and stole the registration sticker off their car for some reason. But he wasn’t done. Next he grabbed a bunch of sticks and plywood . . . dumped it next to one corner of their house . . . and set the place on fire. Luckily firefighters put it out, and no one was hurt. But it caused thousands of dollars in damages. When officials first talked to him, he played dumb and said he noticed his neighbors’ house was on fire . . . but didn’t call 911 because it was none of his business. He eventually copped to it though, and admitted to, quote, “making a mistake.” He’s facing charges for first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

