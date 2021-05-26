AVAM Postpones Flicks on the Hill and July 4th Pet Parade

The COVID-19 pandemic is a tragedy that will be felt for decades to come. Some of us lost friends and loved ones, but all of us lost events and activities we have always taken for granted as annual traditions. Comic book and entertainment conventions were not spared, and as such, almost every convention was canceled for 2020, and the 2021 events were in jeopardy as well. But with the rise in vaccinations and dropping infection rates around the United States, we're starting to see some positive developments with getting these much loved and anticipated annual events back. On that note, the always-great Baltimore Comic-Con in Baltimore, Maryland, has announced that their 2021 event is a go for this Fall!