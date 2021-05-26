Cancel
AVAM Postpones Flicks on the Hill and July 4th Pet Parade

By Kevin Lynch
southbmore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) announced today that its popular summer events Flicks on the Hill and July 4th Pet Parade will not take place this year. This is the second year in a row the events have been cancelled, but AVAM says the events will be back in 2022.

