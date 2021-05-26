Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

A couple's guide to common money myths

mcdonoughvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wedding was beautiful and fulfilled your fondest dreams. But it's over, and now it's time to settle in and enjoy your new life together. Lucky for you, I'm here to warn you about some common money myths that newlyweds have been known to bring with them into their marriages.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Marriages#New Cars#Credit Card Debt#Guide#Living Things#Real Things#Beautiful Things#Real Friends#Everydaycheapskate Com#Money Secrets#Advice#Financial Infidelity#Fuzzy Math#Newlyweds#Wedding#Salespeople#Questions#Incomes#Envious Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Personal FinanceIndiana Gazette

Everyday Cheapskate: An easy way to stop money dribbling

Most of us think of spending money in the least painful terms. I suppose that’s only natural. If we could see clearly how a simple purchase fits into the big financial picture, perhaps spending money on little stuff wouldn’t be quite so easy. In his book “Pour Your Heart Into...
Mental Healthladuenews.com

The Alchemical Method: Myth as a Guide to Introspection

The Alchemical Method: Myth as a Guide to Introspection. Myths are road maps designed to assist us on our journeys. If we take the time, we can understand them. Myths have been around for thousands of years and are road maps designed to assist us on our journeys; all we must do is take the time to decipher the codes. Myths were often told to assist individuals through their initiations. Through the lens of a myth, told to the beat of a djembe drum, the participants will do a myth while the myth does them. Stopping at critical points in the myth, we will explore what resonates within the myth and answer questions designed to stimulate discussion, reflection, create community, have more fulfilling lives, and inspire life-changing core moments.
Relationship AdviceClickOnDetroit.com

Money Monday: Financial tips for engaged couples

With the coronavirus pandemic winding down in much of the country this summer, one thing is clear: Wedding season is back. Couples who are planning to get married should have “the talk” about their finances and establish a joint financial plan ahead of time. Watch the video above to learn...
madison

Debunking some common myths about retirement

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge debunks some common myths about retirement. Watch Now: Foods that can boost your mental health, and more videos to improve your life. How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’
Texas StateLaw.com

Hidden Risks for Texas Common-Law Couples

Many Texas twosomes, especially among the millennial and older Gen Z couples, choose a life partner while skipping the marriage ceremony. Reasons vary, but include wanting to save money, avoid family conflict or religious pressure or bypass the paralyzing prospect of a future divorce. Want to continue reading?. Become a...
Mental Healthallaccess.com

The Power Of Myth

Bliss is defined as perfect happiness or great joy. Have you felt it?. Joseph Campbell wrote a book about bliss called, The Power of Myth. Put it on your reading list. “If you do follow your bliss, you put yourself on a kind of track that has been there all the while, waiting for you, and the life that you ought to be living is the one you are living.”
Economymoney.com

A Freelancer's Guide to Saving for Retirement

More than a third of U.S. workers are now freelancers, gig workers, contractors or small business owners, and the ranks of the self-employed are predicted to grow to half of the entire workforce by 2027. But only 55% of self-employed people said they regularly put away money for retirement, according...
Home & GardenIndiana Gazette

Everyday Cheapskate: Simple organization and storage tips

“Sorry my place is such a mess!” If you have to pull out that one every time you welcome friends or family into your house, it might be time to get organized. Marla Cilley, also known as the FlyLady, calls that CHAOS: Can’t Have Anyone Over Syndrome!. Organization is an...
Lifestylestardem.com

A guide for guests

It was shocking, if not surreal. The email message was from a woman I’d never met and whose name I recognized only because, a few months earlier, she mailed me a book she’d written. The message announced that she and her family were planning a road trip to Disneyland and...
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

7 Unusual Ways To Save Money

No matter whether you’re super-rich or living from paycheck to paycheck, all of us love to save money. There aren’t many better feelings than knowing you’ve saved yourself a significant expense.
Income TaxPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s the best way to save money for my grandchildren?

Q. I am the representative payee for two grandchildren and would love to invest the money we don’t use. When they turn 18, I understand any unused funds must be turned over to them. My husband and I are concerned that at 18, they may have poor judgment and waste the money we have saved in their names. Are there any investments we could make for them that might not release the funds when they turn 18?
Real EstateWMUR.com

Money Matters: Advice for buying and owning a home

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Purchasing a home is, for most people, the most expensive item they will ever purchase and a...