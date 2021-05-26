A couple's guide to common money myths

The Alchemical Method: Myth as a Guide to Introspection. Myths are road maps designed to assist us on our journeys. If we take the time, we can understand them. Myths have been around for thousands of years and are road maps designed to assist us on our journeys; all we must do is take the time to decipher the codes. Myths were often told to assist individuals through their initiations. Through the lens of a myth, told to the beat of a djembe drum, the participants will do a myth while the myth does them. Stopping at critical points in the myth, we will explore what resonates within the myth and answer questions designed to stimulate discussion, reflection, create community, have more fulfilling lives, and inspire life-changing core moments.