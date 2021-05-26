Rutgers Students Host Rally Protesting Vaccine Mandate

The challenges of moving forward. Caution over going maskless. And a racial barrier falls in Missouri’s highest court. The number of COVID-19 infections is down, millions have been vaccinated, life is going back to “normal,” and everything’s great, right? Not quite, writes a Star-Ledger reporter about her own anxiety over returning to postpandemic life. She quotes Frank Ghinassi, CEO of University Behavioral Health Care at Rutgers, who notes that even change for the better is not without stress. “Many, many people have now kind of gotten accustomed to what their current pandemic lifestyle has been,” Ghinassi says. “Venturing back out, going back to the office two or three days a week—while that’s ultimately going to be a return to a new kind of normal—it’s also change. And even if change is good, it’s a stress.”