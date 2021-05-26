Cancel
Longboat Key, FL

Going up? Longboat Key proposes rate increases to fund utility projects

By Mark Bergin
Longboat Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater and sewer bills could be on the rise as the town considers critical infrastructure projects in the next five years. The Longboat Key Town Commission is set to decide between two proposed increases for water and sewage rates to help fund critical projects during the next decade. The town...

#Inflation#Water Projects#Public Financing#Total Revenue#Country Club Shores#The Town Commission#Wtsp#Cbs#Treasure Island#University Of Missouri#Fund Critical Projects#Ongoing Cost Increases#Budget#Fiscal Year#Insurance#Infrastructure Failures#Cash Reserves#Underwater Sewer Line#Town Commissioners#Salaries
Economy
Business
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Manatee County, FLamisun.com

Tourist tax collections 2021

Manatee County’s 5% resort tax, or tourist tax, is collected from owners of accommodations rented for six months or less who charge the tax to their renters, in most cases, tourists. About 50% of the tax proceeds are allocated to Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau tourism marketing efforts, with 20% allocated to beach renourishment. The tax also funds tourism-related attractions such as the Bishop Museum and the Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria piers. Resort tax increases reflect both increased visitation and improved tax collection efforts. Manatee County totals include Anna Maria Island cities, Bradenton, the portion of Longboat Key within Manatee County, unincorporated Manatee County and Palmetto. To anonymously report a rental owner who may not be paying the tax, call 941-741-4809.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Manatee County, FLMysuncoast.com

Manatee County experiencing building boom east of I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - What was once just acres of farmland is turning into construction sites in East Manatee County. Parrish is seeing a housing boom. ”I originally wanted to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, but the prices were too steep for me,” said Thomas Wahl. “You get more for your money here in Parrish. It’s a beautiful area to live in.”
Manatee County, FLmymanatee.org

MCAT's popular Summer ConneXion Bus Pass resumes June

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (May 17, 2021) – Summer conneXion, a popular MCAT promotion that gives local teens an inexpensive, reliable transportation option during the summer, resumes service June 1. Manatee County Commissioners first approved the Summer ConneXion bus pass program in 2018, providing passengers ages 19 and younger with unlimited...
Manatee County, FLamisun.com

State COVID-19 testing sites close

MANATEE COUNTY – Driving past the Bradenton Area Convention Center, you might notice a change in the parking lot. The COVID-19 testing site that’s been a fixture in the southwest corner of the lot for the past several months is closed. The order to close all state COVID-19 testing sites...
Manatee County, FLBay News 9

Record breaking tourism in Manatee County leaves businesses thriving

Manatee County has had record-breaking tourism in March. As more people become comfortable traveling again, Manatee County tourism is seeing huge numbers. March’s income is a 16% increase from 2019’s revenue. Numbers released by the county show that $3,169,991 was made in bed tax, which comes from hotel and vacation...
Manatee County, FLsnntv.com

Gas shortages on the Suncoast seem to be hit or miss

SARASOTA - Gas shortages on the Suncoast seem to be hit or miss... “It’s annoying that you have to go and like search for it, but I’m not too concerned about it at all, it’s like the toilet paper thing again," said Manatee County resident, Brandon Wathen. While some gas...
Manatee County, FLBradenton Herald

COVID update for Saturday: Manatee reports 68 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

The Florida Department of Health says Manatee County reported 68 new infections and one new death in the latest update released Saturday afternoon. Statewide, Florida saw 3,319 new infections and 57 more deaths. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 2,289,522 infections and 36,776 deaths. According to state health officials, 36,056 of those deaths are Florida residents, while 720 are non-residents.