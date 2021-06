ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Southern Connecticut State University Men's Track and Field team finished in 10th place with 25 total points at the NCAA Division II National Championships, as the meet concluded on Saturday, May 29, 2021 on the campus of Grand Valley State University. It is Southern's highest finish in an Outdoor National Championship since 2011, where they finished in ninth place, and the 25 points scored by the Owls is the most in an Outdoor National Championship meet since 2013, when they also scored 25 points.