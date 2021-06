A column in the South Bend Tribune, written by columnist Kathy Borlik, told of Ed Ernstes retiring from his job of 40 years. She began the column, “Ed Ernstes has every intention to still have a part in front of the camera. Just not the news. If you have watched WSBT – TV (Channel 22) at all over the past 40 years, you’ve seen Ed in his role as a reporter...”