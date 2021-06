U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets staff members of the U.S. Embassy to Egypt, in Cairo, Egypt May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had a lengthy discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about Cairo's human rights record.

Speaking to reporters in Amman after a flight from Cairo, Blinken also said he raised with Sisi the issue of Americans who have been detained in Egypt.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.