Campaign Grows to Name Navy Warship After Filipino American

GULF OF ALASKA (May 13, 2021) Seaman Tristan Jolley, from Suffolk, Virginia uses signal paddles aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) to communicate with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), May 12, 2021, during a replenishment-at-sea in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.