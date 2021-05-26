Cancel
Military

Campaign Grows to Name Navy Warship After Filipino American

By Isabelle Roetcisoender
asamnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU. S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class John L. Beeman via Wikimedia commons. A campaign to name a navy warship after a prominent Filipino American sailor is growing, ABC 10 San Diego reports. Retired Captain Ron Rovelo, who made history by being the first Filipino American to command...

asamnews.com
