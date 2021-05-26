Open Forum: No 5-star rating for city's stance on short-term rentals
Once upon a time there was what's called common sense. It was not colored or bent into a pretzel by agendas and fears of the unknown — it was just honest, straightforward common decency. Little by little we are losing this vital element in our society. Some are making rash judgments and demanding adherence without taking the time to listen and learn. They are attempting to make their own personal goals into "law" before they have been written into code. Perhaps the greatest example of this in Winchester City currently is our new zoning official, Frank Hopkins, and his insistence on killing short- term rentals in our town. Mr. Hopkins, who I have met with several times, is not local. He lives in Harrisonburg and yet he purports to know what is best for our town?