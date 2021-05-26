Cancel
Adaptr Transforms Music Licensing for Developers

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorporating music into your app or platform is now extremely simple. What used to take months or years takes minutes, thanks to Adaptr (adaptr.com), the new licensed music service for early-stage startups that need to grow. Dramatically cutting time to market and offering a robust catalog of major label music, Adaptr ensures great products involving music don’t fail before they’ve had a chance to succeed.

