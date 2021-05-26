Specific Diagnostics Announces US Clinical Trials for its Reveal Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) System

PARIS – Biosynex SA signed a binding offer to acquire 100% of the stock in Avalun SAS, a company developing the Labpad in vitro diagnostic device that provides rapid biological test results from small sample volumes. In Europe, Avalun is currently marketing a follow-up test for patients on anticoagulation therapy using antivitamin K agents, and a test for automated antigen detection for COVID-19. “This acquisition perfectly complements our visual rapid testing technology. It ramps our international expansion in the booming field of e-health, with automated testing and the ability to collect and share patient data,” Larry Abensur, CEO of Illkirch-Graffendstaden, France-based Biosynex, told BioWorld. The two parties are choosing not to reveal the sums involved, but said that the acquisition will be financed either wholly in cash or partly in cash and partly in Biosynex stock.