Specific Diagnostics Announces US Clinical Trials for its Reveal Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) System

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 12 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Specific Diagnostics announces today that its US clinical studies for Reveal Rapid AST System will commence at the beginning of August, and entail 3 months of data collection, followed by submission for FDA consideration of 510(k) clearance of the Reveal test. Reveal determines bacterial susceptibility of blood infections to antimicrobial drugs in an average of 5 hours, allowing same-shift adjustment of treatment, saving lives while reducing costs and improving the utilization of antibiotics. Reveal is already on-market in Europe under CE-IVD registration, and upon clearance Reveal will be only the second Rapid AST platform approved for use in the United States.

