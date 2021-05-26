Is YOUR Favorite Disney Character Available as a Funko Pop?

Luca is only a month away, and Disney and Pixar fans can not wait to see this gorgeous film bless their tv screens on June 18 exclusively on Disney+. From what we have seen so far, the film takes place in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. Two boys, Luca and Alberto, are finally experiencing their summer vacation that will be filled with fun, Italian cuisine, and hiding their secret. It turns out Luca and Alberto are not from here but actually are aquatic monsters visiting this seaside town, so what could possibly go wrong. Funko is capturing the magic of this upcoming Disney film with their newest Pop Vinyl reveal with a total of 5 Pops coming our way. I am sure we will get more Luca Pops after the film is released but the first wave of Pops consists of: