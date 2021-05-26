Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Ahead of schedule,' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott honing physical, psychological game

Las Cruces Sun-News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back and rolled out. He handed off to running back Tony Pollard and faked a scramble. Prescott sprinted to the line of scrimmage, where the running and cutting he’d cycled through during Tuesday’s OTA practice continued unimpeded. Progress. “A couple of...

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Tony Romo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#American Football#Ota#Giants#First Dallas#Hbcu#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys QB Ankle Concerns? 'Dancing' Dak 'Buries' Them

FRISCO - Last season, Dak Prescott was on his way to shattering multiple NFL records in passing, accumulating 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in just 4.5 games, putting him on pace to throw for 6,599 yards and 32 touchdowns for the year. Unfortunately, that potentially record-breaking year was ended by...
NFLdraftsharks.com

Dak Prescott Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott appears “on track” to be a “full participant” in training camp. Machota observed Dak moving well in OTAs, all while “never seeming to favor his surgically repaired right ankle.” HC Mike McCarthy added the following: “Physically, I think he’s right where he needs to be. He’s done everything. He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day (in training camp) is the outlook. We’re not naïve. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury, the first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through. But I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.” Prescott, almost 28, remains a high-ceiling QB1.
NFLktbb.com

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand, source says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is leaving the apparel company Adidas and signing a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, a source close to the situation told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand quarterback, the only Cowboys player and the highest-paid NFL player on the signature...
NFLDaily Comet

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes his mindset clear: 'I've buried the injury'

FRISCO, Texas — The realization hit around Cinco de Mayo. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had resumed running and cutting in rehabilitation sessions, practicing pocket footwork and jumping. Spending the holiday with friends and family, Prescott was active without restrictions. “Maybe did some little dance moves and I felt like I’m...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Endorsement News

On Wednesday night, news broke that Dak Prescott signed a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand. The star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys previously had an endorsement deal with Adidas. Prescott’s contract with Jordan shocked a lot of NFL fans, but it actually turns out that he had this move...
NFLPosted by
IBTimes

Dallas Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Injury Update, 2021 Preseason Schedule

Dak Prescott has fully recovered from last year’s season-ending injury, but another Dallas Cowboys star is battling a health issue. Amari Cooper missed this week’s minicamp and might not be able to participate at the start of training camp. Cooper doesn’t have a significant injury, but he’s been dealing with...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gets into Michael Jordan mode with massive new deal

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is having a phenomenal offseason. After signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension with America’s team last March, he landed another contract that puts him in elite category–well, Michael Jordan territory. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Prescott just ditched Adidas to sign a massive...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Prescott: 'Zeke is in the Best Shape of His Life'

FRISCO - Dak Prescott knows what the best of Ezekiel Elliott looks like. And the Dallas Cowboys QB is telling Cowboys Nation that's what it is about to see. “Zeke is in the best shape of his life. … When Zeke’s healthy and doing his thing, he’s the best back in this league,” Prescott said.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Dak Prescott signs with Jordan Brand

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is signing a five-year deal with the Jordan Brand, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Prescott is leaving his Adidas sponsorship to become the only Jordan Brand quarterback, the only Cowboys player and the highest-paid NFL player that Jordan Brand has on its roster, per Schefter.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Star-Studded And An Extra Game

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us "all systems go'' a couple of weeks ago regarding the team's plan to conduct training camp in Oxnard this summer - though Jones was hesitant to be too public about the concept because the NFL itself needs to get all of the obstacles cleared and all of the hoops jumped through.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Dak Prescott leaves Adidas for five-year deal with Jordan, becoming only QB and Cowboys player under the brand

Dak Prescott didn’t get just one mega contract this offseason. Three months after inking a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys, the star quarterback has signed a five-year deal with Air Jordan, as reported by ESPN and The Athletic. Prescott had previously been partnered with Adidas but has traded sponsorship teams ahead of the 2021 season, becoming the only quarterback and Dallas Cowboy, as well as the highest-paid NFL player overall, on the Jordan Brand roster.
NFLNew York Post

Dak Prescott ditching Adidas for Jordan after huge Cowboys extension

Life is good … if you’re Dak Prescott. The Cowboys star quarterback continues to rack up endorsement deals after signing his blockbuster contract with Dallas in March — a four-year, $160-million deal, including $126 million guaranteed. Prescott is parting ways with Adidas to sign a five-year agreement with Jordan Brand,...
NFLPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘buried’ his ankle injury. He wants everyone else to do the same

FRISCO — Dak Prescott isn’t close to putting an epitaph on his Cowboys career. But there’s one line of questioning he wouldn’t mind bringing to an end. “I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott declared Wednesday. “I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys [media] and a lot of people around have to help me and bury it as well as we move forward.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on QB Dak Prescott: 'In my view, this is his team'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered one of the most devastating injuries of the 2020 NFL season last October when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle on a rush vs. the New York Giants, bring a premature end his season. But Prescott's extended time away from the field didn't prevent the Cowboys' signal-caller from continuing to develop as a leader within the locker room, according to his coach.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari Cooper's ankle, Dak Prescott's shoes, Micah Parsons' versatility

Just as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to “bury” his ankle injury, one report out of Dallas suggests that a teammate’s ankle injury may be hanging around. Thursday brought word that wide receiver Amari Cooper may miss the start of training camp as he recovers from an offseason procedure, but one team insider urges Cowboys fans not to over-react. Cooper’s progress is right on track, according to those in the building.