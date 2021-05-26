'Ahead of schedule,' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott honing physical, psychological game

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott appears “on track” to be a “full participant” in training camp. Machota observed Dak moving well in OTAs, all while “never seeming to favor his surgically repaired right ankle.” HC Mike McCarthy added the following: “Physically, I think he’s right where he needs to be. He’s done everything. He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day (in training camp) is the outlook. We’re not naïve. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury, the first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through. But I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.” Prescott, almost 28, remains a high-ceiling QB1.