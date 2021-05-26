Cancel
$500 Million VC Funding For Contentsquare: A Perspective On Experience Analytics And French Tech

By Thomas Husson
forrester.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContentsquare just raised a $500 million Series E round led by SoftBank. Wow! This is the biggest venture round ever and the biggest total funding ever for a French startup, now valuated at $2.8 billion. There are now about 15 French unicorns and counting. In a previous blog, I mentioned that the French tech ecosystem was booming, but that French entrepreneurs had to be bolder — to take more risks and shoot for global leadership. Led by Jonathan Cherki and his team, the company no doubt has bold ambitions. The second red flag I raised is the fact that French and European startups still depend too often on US investors or end up being acquired by US firms. While led by SoftBank (Asian investors), Contentsquare also has US (BlackRock, KKR, etc.) and European investors (BPI, Eurazeo) on board. It is obviously way too early to speak about the future of Contentsquare or a potential IPO, but clearly with such a valuation the company will change its scale and scope. Expectations on revenue will be higher (I’d estimate north of $100 million for the end of 2020), and one of the key challenges will be to move from 800 employees to about 2,300 by the end of 2024. Federating new hires and acquired talent from different companies will require careful execution and a solid internal culture.

