Late last week, it was rumoured that Square Enix has another "major" PlayStation 5 exclusive in the works from the Final Fantasy franchise. That's about as far as that claim went, but now Imran Khan of Fanbyte has shared further details on the project. This spin-off title is said to be called Final Fantasy Origin, and is being developed in collaboration with Nioh studio Team Ninja. The article also corroborates rumours that the game will play like Dark Souls and is set somewhere in the same world as the very first Final Fantasy title on the NES. An announcement is currently scheduled for E3 2021.