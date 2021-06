These crispy air fryer pork belly bites are absolutely perfect! Sink your teeth into this crunchy treat and top with a little lime juice to give your snack a light Caribbean vibe. I have to be honest, we enjoy these pork belly bites all the time in Brazil. We call them torresmo and they have to be extra crispy. That’s why the air fryer is the best kitchen appliance to use for this recipe. All of the pork belly fat drops down into the air fryer basket leaving you with the crispiest snack ever. If you enjoyed this air fryer pork belly recipe, then you have got to try this Air Fryer Garlic Shrimp. And don’t forget about dessert which you can also make right in your air fryer. This Air Fryer Dulce de Leche Cheesecake is my absolute favorite air fryer dessert recipe.