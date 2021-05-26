Cancel
GM Changes Its Tune, Now Backs Union At New JV Battery Plants

Cover picture for the articleSigns point towards the United Auto Workers union representing workers at GM and LG Chem’s joint venture battery plants in the U.S. following comments made by the automaker. General Motors told Reuters that the UAW is “well-positioned” to represent the more than 2,300 workers at two plants being built in the U.S. The UAW, meanwhile, said it is looking forward to opening discussions about representing workers so that they “will have a voice at the table in order to create good-paying union jobs and benefits.”

