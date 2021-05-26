Jim Jordan book slated for November release

© Greg Nash

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of the House's staunchest Trump loyalists, is set to release a book on Nov. 23.

The Post Hill Press book, titled “Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp,” will retail for $27, according to a listing on Amazon.

“Get an inside look at the detailed investigations of the United States Congress, the groundwork for Donald Trump’s win in 2016, and the events that occurred during his successful four years as president,” the book’s description says.

This is the second book the representative has released, his first being “Victory at the Training Table: A Guide to Sports Nutrition,” based on his time as an Ohio State University assistant wrestling coach.

An excerpt of the new book on its listing page details when Jordan found out about former President Trump being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I took a look at my phone. I noticed I had several text messages and missed phone calls from Russell Dye, the top media staffer for our personal office and for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee. Some of the calls and messages were from after midnight…. I called him right away,” the excerpt says.

“He responded, ‘Sir, the president has the virus!’” it continues.

Jordan is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Earlier this year, he announced he would not be running for Ohio's open Senate seat in the 2022 midterms.