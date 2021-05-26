Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jim Jordan book slated for November release

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDn6E_0aCBy8ur00
© Greg Nash

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of the House's staunchest Trump loyalists, is set to release a book on Nov. 23.

The Post Hill Press book, titled “Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp,” will retail for $27, according to a listing on Amazon.

“Get an inside look at the detailed investigations of the United States Congress, the groundwork for Donald Trump’s win in 2016, and the events that occurred during his successful four years as president,” the book’s description says.

This is the second book the representative has released, his first being “Victory at the Training Table: A Guide to Sports Nutrition,” based on his time as an Ohio State University assistant wrestling coach.

An excerpt of the new book on its listing page details when Jordan found out about former President Trump being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I took a look at my phone. I noticed I had several text messages and missed phone calls from Russell Dye, the top media staffer for our personal office and for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee. Some of the calls and messages were from after midnight…. I called him right away,” the excerpt says.

“He responded, ‘Sir, the president has the virus!’” it continues.

Jordan is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Earlier this year, he announced he would not be running for Ohio's open Senate seat in the 2022 midterms.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

224K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#November#University President#The Post Hill Press#Ohio State University#Senate#Book#Guide#Missed Phone Calls#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Jim Jordan Launches Investigation Into Lack Of Federal Oversight Of Risky Gain-Of-Function Experiments

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan and Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher launched a congressional investigation Wednesday into the lack of federal oversight of gain-of-function experiments that set out to make dangerous pathogens more transmissible. Jordan and Gallagher’s letter, which extensively cited the Daily Caller News Foundation’s previous reporting on...
Presidential Electionlibreinfo.world

Trump Will Run For President In 2024, Jim Jordan Predicts

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went on Fox News on Tuesday night to predict that Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. “I think he is,” Jordan told host Sean Hannity when asked if Trump will run. “Every time I speak to him, it — he says that he wants to run. He plans to run, I think, but he hasn’t fully committed that yet. But I certainly hope he does because no president has done more of what he said he would do than President Trump. Best president I think we’ve ever had:”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Jim Jordan sounds off on Biden's 'America last' policy

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slam President Biden's job performance both domestically and abroad on "Hannity." JIM JORDAN: It’s also an American strength agenda to project strength around the world and not this weakness that our enemies see. You talked about what took place in Anchorage two months ago where the treatment that Secretary Blinken got from Chinese counterpart, that would never happen to Mike Pompeo in the Trump Administration. Then you put everything with it, Sean, the lack of respect from our adversaries coupled with the crisis on the border with inflation. Sean, lumbers up, aluminum's up, steel is up, the price of gas, the price of eggs, the price of milk, the price of everything you can think of, the price is up. Americans sense that and they also see just the chaos surrounding Biden and they also understand that their taxes are going up and more spending is coming. That's what they fear so let’s get back to America first and projecting strength around the world to our adversaries.
Ohio StatePosted by
CBS News

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on why House GOP ousted Congresswoman Liz Cheney from leadership

House Republicans voted Wednesday to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position, after she slammed former President Donald Trump and her colleagues for promoting baseless claims of election fraud. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a prominent Trump ally, spoke with Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to discuss the vote, whether Cheney was "canceled," and whether the former president will run for office again.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Blames Jerusalem Crisis on Biden Projecting 'Weakness From the Oval Office'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has blamed the current conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip on the "weakness" of President Joe Biden. Jordan praised former President Donald Trump for maintaining "peace in the Middle East" while insisting that the current president was responsible for the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News' Hannity. He said that he believes the conflict will be a significant factor in Republicans taking back control of the House during the 2022 midterm elections.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Jim Jordan: ‘The votes are there’ to oust Liz Cheney from House GOP post

Rep. Liz Cheney’s days as the No. 3 House Republican may be numbered, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Wednesday. Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Primetime” that “the votes are there” to remove Cheney as House Republican Conference chair and added that such a vote “will happen, most likely, next Wednesday.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul calls planned Fauci book 'science fiction'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday called Anthony Fauci 's planned book on the coronavirus pandemic “science fiction." The book developed by National Geographic, titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was taken off Amazon and other sites as a spokesperson told The Hill it “was prematurely posted for pre-sale."