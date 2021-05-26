Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio city bans all abortions, declares itself a 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

By Morgan Gstalter
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkf6H_0aCBxvg400
© Getty Images

A local council in Ohio voted Tuesday night to ban all abortions within city limits and declare itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Members of the Lebanon City Council voted unanimously to approve to approve the measure, the first of its kind in the state.

The ordinance makes it illegal to provide an abortion, aid an abortion, provide money or transportation for the procedure or provide instructions for an abortion. Those found guilty of this misdemeanor could serve up to six months in jail and receive a $1,000 fine.

Women seeking abortions will not be prosecuted, according to the measure.

The measure does not make exceptions for rape or incest, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. However, exemptions are allowed in cases of ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages and to preserve the health of the unborn child.

There are no abortion clinics in Lebanon and no plans to open one, the newspaper noted.

The contentious city council debate on Tuesday evening led to the resignation of the lone member in opposition to the measure, as anti-abortion and abortion rights protesters clashed outside.

Krista Wyatt, the seventh council member, quit in protest before the meeting began, saying she is “heartbroken to not fulfill my term.”

“But as a respectable, decent human being, I can no longer allow my name to be associated with the Lebanon City Council,” she wrote in her resignation letter obtained by Fox 19 Now.

Wyatt accused the other council members of hijacking the governing panel to “force their personal, political and religious views on the entire citizenship of Lebanon.”

“It is not fair to the citizens and is not the role of a City Council member to be a moral compass. The Charter clearly states that we are to be elected as a non-partisan status, but the Council membership has strayed very far from that,” she wrote.

Mayor Amy Brewer said the measure would go into effect immediately.

"We are clearly saying in our community we do not think it is in our best interest to open a clinic or a hospital that does abortions," Brewer said, according to The Enquirer. "We are elected to make decisions based on what's good for our community today."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio and Planned Parenthood said before the vote that they are prepared to sue over the “blatantly unconstitutional” law.

"This hyper-local strategy is another attempt by anti-abortion extremists to stigmatize and ban abortion in Ohio, by whatever means necessary. Anti-abortion politicians in Lebanon have no business interfering in people's lives and health care. We will do everything in our collective power to ensure this effort is dead on arrival," Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, said in a statement.

The state has nine abortion clinics open for patients seeking the procedure.

The council's vote comes a week after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would take up a dispute over a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

224K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lebanon, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Planned Parenthood#City Limits#Child Rape#Religious Extremists#The Lebanon City Council#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Fox 19 Now#Charter#The U S Supreme Court#Abortions#Declare#Exemptions#Anti Abortion Politicians#Anti Abortion Extremists#Preserve#Protest#Ectopic Pregnancies#Legal Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
ACLU
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania Republicans call for Arizona-style election audit

Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania are calling for their state to conduct an Arizona-style audit of the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. During a visit to Phoenix on Wednesday, three GOP Pennsylvania state lawmakers toured an audit site and met with Arizona Republican lawmakers to discuss...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

GOP indifference to gun violence stifles action

Friday, June 4, is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. This weekend, opponents of gun violence will wear orange to remember the thousands of innocent people who die needless deaths every year. Recent tragedies demonstrate the urgent need for recognition of the victims and the imperative for Congress to take action...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Iowa auditor accuses governor of breaking law with mask PSA

Iowa’s auditor accused Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) of violating the state’s self-promotion law last year, when she appeared in a video that advocated for mask wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a 13-page special report released Thursday, Iowa auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, wrote that Reynolds, a Republican, broke state...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Indiana county ends needle exchange program credited with containing an HIV outbreak

An Indiana county on Wednesday voted to end a needle exchange program that health officials say has been responsible for significantly reducing the spread of HIV in the area. The Scott County commissioners decided in a 2-1 vote that the district should phase out the program that provides access to and disposal of sterile needles and naloxone, as well as other emergency recovery and medical services.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

States choose to protect our health — the EPA should not stand in the way

For decades, states like my home of Maryland had the authority under the Clean Air Act to adopt stronger air pollution standards than those set by the federal government in order to protect the health of their residents. As the mother of two young girls, I appreciate that our lawmakers opted to ensure that all cars sold here would meet the most stringent tailpipe pollution standards in the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court narrows cybercrime law

The Supreme Court limited the scope of a crucial federal computer fraud law Thursday by overturning the conviction of a former police officer accused of misusing a government database. The justices sided 6-3 with Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in his appeal of a conviction under the Computer Fraud...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Whitmer proposes using $300M of virus aid to boost minimum wage

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Thursday proposed using $300 million in federal COVID-19 funding to help businesses in the state offer $15 hourly wages to employees. The Associated Press reported that under Whitmer’s proposal, state grants would fund the difference between an employee’s current per-hour pay and $15 for three months, as long as the businesses pledge to continue the $15 pay for at least three subsequent months.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

ACLU lawsuit accuses Minneapolis of withholding hundreds of police misconduct files

A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) accuses Minneapolis of withholding hundreds of files on police misconduct. The ACLU of Minnesota filed a lawsuit in state court on Thursday with the Minneapolis Coalition on Government Information alleging that the city and the Minneapolis Police Department are withholding public data about disciplinary action taken against police officers for misconduct.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Ohio lawmaker calls for official to be fired after veteran's mic was cut off

An Ohio state lawmaker is calling for an official to be fired after a veteran’s microphone was cut off during his Memorial Day speech in Hudson, Ohio. The veteran, Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, began to deliver remarks at a local cemetery when his speech was cut short as he began talking about the role Black people played in the creation of the holiday.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Bush administration official to run for Indiana treasurer

A former Bush administration official announced his bid for Indiana state treasurer Thursday. Pete Seat, former deputy assistant press secretary for former President George W. Bush, announced his candidacy for the Indiana state position at a Republican event in North Webster, Ind. “Being the Chief Investment Officer of the State...
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Stacey Abrams: Voting restriction bills are 'subversion of American democracy'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said the passing of voting restriction bills across the country is a “subversion of American democracy.”. “We are watching the subversion of American democracy by allowing legislators, people in power to overturn the outcome of elections,” Abrams said in an interview on Crooked Media’s Pod Save America.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage, federal prosecutors say

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol caused nearly $1.5 million in damage, federal prosecutors wrote in a plea agreement with a person involved in the riot. “Your client acknowledges that the riot that occurred on January 6,2021, caused as of May 17,2021, approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol,” the plea letter in the case of Paul Hodgkins authored by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Hill

Hogan announces Maryland will close mass vaccination sites, shift to local clinics

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday announced that COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in the state will be phased out, with efforts shifted to local and mobile clinics. “I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Hogan said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden agenda in New Hampshire speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday lambasted the Biden administration's work in its first months in office and sought to position himself as a potential torchbearer of the conservative agenda moving forward in a speech to New Hampshire Republicans. Pence's speech at a Hillsborough County, N.H., GOP event marked...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Republican Study Committee to meet with Trump in New Jersey next week

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) will huddle with former President Trump next week in New Jersey as conservatives plan their messaging efforts heading into the 2022 midterms. Spokespeople for both Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the RSC’s char, and Trump confirmed the meeting will take place at Trump’s Bedminster resort. The...