Bugatti has revealed a new version of the Chiron Super Sport that takes after the record-breaking model that hit a top speed of 304 mph. Like the previous model, the car features enhanced aerodynamics and an even more powerful version of the company's signature W-16 engine. The updated engine features modifications to the turbochargers, oil pump, and cylinder head to boost the output to 1,577 hp while delivering 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the car also features a new set of aluminum wheels with a five-Y-spoke design that is exclusive to the Chiron Super Sport and can be finished with a diamond-cut option as well. The magnesium wheels from the Chiron Pur Sport are also available as a lightweight option.