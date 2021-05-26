Missing dog possibly found

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Monday near Bluffton. When a deputy arrived they noted people inside of an apartment who didn’t answer the door but talked to the deputy through a window. At the time the occupants were advised to keep the music down and agreed to do so. Later the sheriff’s office was again called back to the residence for loud music and banging on the walls. A deputy spoke with an intoxicated person who was confrontational. The person was advised again to keep the music down and contact their landlord if they needed to address neighbor issues.