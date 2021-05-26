Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Missing dog possibly found

By James Allen
The Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Someone contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about a situation involving a possibly stolen dog that they had found. The person told an officer that she had found the lost or stolen dog belonging to a Facebook friend outside a home on Broadway Avenue. The person said they were waiting to hear back from the owners of the dog. In talking with the owner of the missing dog, police learned that the dog went missing roughly a year ago from Grant County. The owner was informed that the report of the missing dog would need to be reported through the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Media Account for The Daily Journal

