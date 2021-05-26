Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

City buys church property for $7.6 million

By Michael d'Oliveira
NewPelican
NewPelican
 8 days ago
Pompano Beach – The city took the next step in establishing its K-8 charter school Tuesday when commissioners voted 4-2 to purchase Christ Church United Methodist. City officials, citing underperforming public schools, say the charter school is necessary to improve education for the city’s students. The latest grades for the public elementary and middle schools here are one A, three B’s, seven C’s and one D.

