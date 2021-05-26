Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton Begins Construction on New Josey Lane Water Tank

Carrollton, Texas
 15 days ago
The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division is building a new elevated storage tank (EST) at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School. Funding for the construction was approved by City Council at the Tuesday, March 23 meeting.

The existing structure was built in 1975 and is the oldest of five ESTs in Carrollton. The water tower stands at 171-feet tall; the tank is 85 feet in diameter; and holds 1.5 million gallons of water.

Carrollton’s water distribution system, including transmission piping, pumps, and water towers, is continuously evaluated by the City’s Engineering, Information Solutions, and Public Works departments, numerous outside consultants, the City Manager’s Office, and City Council, to ensure the system is not only structurally sound but also meets the water needs of the City.

Based on a 2014 Water Tower Evaluation, the Josey Lane elevated tank has reached its end of service life and is being replaced with a new, two-million-gallon water tank to meet the current and anticipated future needs of Carrollton. The new tower is being constructed adjacent to the existing one. Construction crews have already completed the deep foundation with 20, 30-inch-in-diameter piers extending 60-70 feet into the ground.

Over the next several months, construction of the 131-foot-tall concrete support column will be built in place to support the elevated tank. The steel tank will be constructed on the ground around the column then raised into place via crane.

Once completed, filled, and placed into service, the old EST will be demolished. Total construction time is estimated at two years.

The Josey Lane EST will be the third tower to be painted in the same blue, City logo-inspired design as the towers at Hutton Drive (1420 Hutton Drive) and Marsh Lane (2335 Marsh Lane). The aesthetic is consistent with the City’s branding and artistically represents the 3 Cs … Connection, Convenience, and Community.

The design first appeared on the Hutton Drive water tower in 2015, and the tower was voted into a 2016 Tank of the Year calendar coordinated by the Tnemec Company, Inc., a producer of architectural interior and exterior coatings. Both the Hutton and the Marsh/Keller Springs water tanks are treated with advanced fluoropolymer finishes, Tnemec products. The Josey Lane EST will receive the same advanced finish.

Carrollton schedules rotating upgrades to its towers to ensure the City maintains its Superior Water Quality Rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Carrollton’s refurbishing practices and processes are in full compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements.

For more information on Carrollton’s Capital Improvement Projects, visit cityofcarrollton.com/engineering.

Carrollton is a city in Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties in Texas, United States. As of the 2010 census, its population was 119,087, making it the 23rd-most populous city in Texas.

