Atlanta, GA

Day-Trippers And Weekenders Propping Up Atlanta Hotel Scene

By Jarred Schenke, Bisnow Atlanta
bisnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta's hotels are seeing an occupancy comeback that is expected to exceed projections for the year following the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta’s hotel market is historically driven by group and business travel, but leisure travel is mostly to thank for this rebound. While key fundamentals are still lagging behind 2019, hotel operators are seeing leisure travel push up hotel occupancies in the city, especially during the weekends. Hoteliers also see the promise of continued improvement in the back half of 2021 as more big events take place in Atlanta and corporate travel ticks up.

www.bisnow.com
Atlanta, GA
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Georgia State
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GA

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta's Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Braselton, GA

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GA
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Atlanta, GA

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia State
The Valdosta Daily Times

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia State

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event 'Where I Come From' in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.